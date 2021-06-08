Meet the cast of Lupin Part 2 on Netflix

Netflix French-language series Lupin Part 2 sees the return of modern-day gentlemen thief, Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books.

In the first instalment, Assane had laid out a plan in order to seek revenge on his father’s death.

Now, Assane is now desperately searching for his young son Raoul following the closing events of Part One, when the Pelligrini family (who framed Assane’s father for a major theft) kidnapped Raoul.

The major characters are all set to return for Part Two, in five new episodes directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at Second Sight). You can read our Lupin Part Two review here.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Lupin Part Two.

Omar Sy plays Assane Diop

Netflix

Who is Assane Diop? The series hero, a Parisian gentleman thief who draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books and their fictional thefts.

Where have I seen Omar Sy before? The actor is best known internationally for roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Jurassic World (as Barry, a raptor trainer). He also played Driss in the film Untouchable, and Hot Rod in Transformer: The Last Knight.

Ludivine Sagnier plays Claire

Netflix

Who is Claire? Assane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Where have I seen Ludivine Sagnier before? She played Esther Aubry in the Jude Law series The Young Pope, and reprised the role in The New Pope. Other projects have included 8 Women (“8 Femmes”), Swimming Pool, and Peter Pan (as Tink).

Etan Simon plays Raoul

Netflix

Who is Raoul? The son of Assane and Claire, he was abducted by the Pelligrini family at the end of Part One.

Where have I seen Etan Simon before? This is the newcomer’s first major on-screen role.

Fargass Assandé as Babakar

Netflix

Who is Babakar? Assane’s late father and an employee of the Pelligrini family, he was falsely accused of theft when Assane was a child.

Where have I seen Fargass Assandé before? He played Jean Ahitey in the TV series Cacao, and also starred in Eye of the Storm and Mongeville.

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Who is Benjamin Ferel? Assane’s close friend from his school days.

Where have I seen Antoine Gouy before? He played Louis XVI in The Days That Made History, and has starred in A Very Secret Service, Inside, and Call My Agent!, among other projects.

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini

Who is Hubert Pellegrini? An extremely wealthy Parisian who framed Assan’s father for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace.

Where have I seen Hervé Pierre before? He’s starred in Paris, je t’aime, the film Lautrec, An Officer and a Spy, Quartet (TV Movie), and Diary of a Chambermaid, among other projects.

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira

Netflix

Who is Youssef Guedira? A detective who uses his knowledge of the Arsene Lupin books to hunt Assane.

Where have I seen Soufiane Guerrab before? He’s starred in the likes of Moloch, School Life, Spiral, Call My Agent! (as Sami), and César Wagner.

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Netflix

Who is Juliette Pellegrini? Hubert Pellegrini’s adult daughter.

Where have I seen Clotilde Hesme before? She has starred in the likes of Amour Fou, Angel & Tony, The Last Hammer Blow, and Les chansons d’amour.

Lupin Part 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, 11th June.