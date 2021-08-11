Letitia Wright would like to film a sequel to I Am Danielle: “That would be beautiful”

Letitia Wright has revealed that she would return to Channel 4’s I Am Danielle for a follow-up episode, adding that she’d like to see her character find love.

The Black Panther star plays the titular Danielle, a photographer who begins dating a model named Michael (CJ Beckford), in the anthology drama’s second episode.

When asked at RadioTimes.com’s exclusive I Am Danielle Q&A whether she’d like to reprise the role of Danielle in a future episode of I Am, Wright said: “Okay – Danielle needs to be married. She needs to get her life together, find true love.

“I mean, yes. That would be beautiful but definitely on an extension of that, I do want to work with Dominic again, Krish, CJ – especially like Dominic’s approach, it really changed the game for me. I was at home reflecting on my life for like two weeks like, ‘What just happened to me?’

“So I definitely would love to step into something else with him again but for this, for this special series two, I’m so honoured to be a part of it.”

Dominic Savage’s I Am returned earlier this month with its second three-part series, which stars Suranne Jones, Letitia Wright and Lesley Manville respectively as Victoria, Danielle and Maria in their own hour-long films.

RadioTimes.com‘s I Am Danielle Q&A with Wright, Beckford, Savage and executive producer Krishnendu Majumdar premieres on the Radio Times Facebook page at 8pm on Wednesday 11th August ahead of the episode’s debut on Channel 4 on Thursday.

The three new episodes of I Am are now available to stream on All4, with Suranne Jones starring in I Am Victoria as a woman struggling with her mental health and Lesley Manville playing the titular role in I Am Maria, which explores feelings of discontent in later life.