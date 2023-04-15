The Residence, led by Scandal and For The People writer Paul William Davies, is described as a "screwball whodunnit" in which an "eccentric" detective is tasked with uncovering the culprit of a murder at a White House State Dinner.

Kylie Minogue will play herself in an upcoming Netflix comedy-drama from Shonda Rhimes, the super-producer behind mega-hits Bridgerton and Grey's Anatomy .

Previously, Netflix announced that Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba and WandaVision's Randall Park would be among the stars of the show, and a raft of additional names have since been added – with Minogue topping the list.

The singer might be seen providing entertainment to the dinner guests when the murder takes place, although that's entirely speculative at this point as plot details are few and far between.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The official synopsis reads: "132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion."

Minogue takes acting roles relatively infrequently, with music being her top priority. But past credits include BBC One's Doctor Who, Dwayne Johnson's San Andreas, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!, and Neighbours – recently returning for the finale.

The following will also appear in The Residence: Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me) as the First Mother In-Law Nan Cox, James Babson (Criminal Minds) as operations supervisor Daryl Armogeda, Eliza Coupe (Pivoting) as Colorado Senator Margery Bay Bix, and Paul Fitzgerald (Veep) as President Perry Morgan.

Read more:

Ros Gentle (American Horror Stories) will feature as media tycoon Rachel Middlekauff alongside Chris Grace (Superstore) as electrician Duane Ladage and Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King) as White House painter Angie Huggins.

Izzy Diaz (Good Trouble), Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol), Brett Tucker (Dynasty), Nathan Lovejoy (The Good Place), E. L. Losada (Los Frikis), Julieth Restrepo (Griselda), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth), and Rebecca Field (Shameless) round out the cast as suspects in the mind-bending case.

More like this

They join existing cast members Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr, and Mary Wiseman.

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us) will direct the first four episodes of The Residence, which does not yet have a release date.

The Residence is coming to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.