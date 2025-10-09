She teased about the next season: "I mean, we start on Monday… That's all I know… and I'm in it a lot."

Knightley’s latest foray into her "favourite" genre is in an adaptation of Ruth Ware’s novel of the same name. She plays Lauren (or Lo), a journalist who is dead set on uncovering the truth when she is invited to a private yacht and believes she sees a woman fall overboard.

"I love the genre; it's always been my favourite," she said. "There's a claustrophobia. They're trapped on a boat. She thinks she's seen somebody; she knows she's seen something, and everyone tells her that she's wrong.

"For most people that would make them go, 'Oh, gosh, I'm so sorry. You're totally right. I must have got drunk or something.' Instead, she goes, 'I saw it. This is what happened' and she just ploughs on through. I was just really interested in looking at somebody who was that sure."

Lo is dedicated to her work – and finding the real story whatever the cost - but there’s also a level of catharsis in her job too, which Knightley also finds in her work.

The Woman in Cabin 10. Keira Knightley as Lo in The Woman in Cabin 10. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

When asked which role has been the most therapeutic in her career, Knightley revealed: "I think all of them are. There’s always a level of catharsis in quite a lot of them."

But she added: "In Black Doves, I get the mum rage out by smashing people up, I'm like, 'This is brilliant'. But I think that's what I look for.

"I look to exercise bits of my psyche through a character, through a place where it's not real, but I can go into these depths and explore those things. I think that's what's fun about my job."

Another part of the appeal of this particular film was working with renowned theatre director, Simon Stone.

"I heard that Simon was doing it and he's such an interesting director," she said, "It was so interesting that he wanted to do a thriller because I'd never seen [him] do anything like this, so I thought, 'Oh, that's really exciting!'"

The Woman in Cabin 10 is released on Netflix on Friday 10th October 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.