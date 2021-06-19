John Boyega eyes up a role in Bridgerton: “I need to be the new guy up in there”
The Star Wars star wants to be cast in a future season of the Netflix drama.
While Bridgerton fans are still reeling from the news of Rege-Jean Page leaving the Netflix show, Star Wars lovers will be pleased to hear there’s another blockbuster star who’s hoping to fill his shoes – and it’s John Boyega.
The BAFTA winner has revealed that he wants to be cast in a future season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, telling a Hollywood Reporter roundtable that he’d love to don some “skintights” in the period drama.
When asked which role he wished Hollywood would cast him in, he told his fellow roundtable members Regé-Jean Page, Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors and Josh O’Connor: “I’m trying to get that Bridgerton money man.
“I need to wear them skintights, I need to be the new guy up in there.”
Page replied: “Tell you what, I’ll have that Star Wars money, you can have the Bridgerton money,” before Boyega added: “But honestly, something like that.
“Give me a horse and a lovely maiden and all of that.”
Boyega is best known for starring in the final three Star Wars films as Finn, a First Order stormtrooper who joins the Resistance, alongside Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac.
He recently starred in an episode of Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe – Red, White and Blue – for which he received a BAFTA nomination after playing founding member of the Black Police Association Leroy Logan.