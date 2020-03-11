Miller stars as the criminologist, Professor Jasper Tempest, while Tony-award winner De La Tour plays his overbearing mother, Adelaide.

They are joined in the cast by two rising stars – Emma Naomi as Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers and Barney White as her police sidekick Dan Winters.

Belgian director Indra Siera, who also helmed the original version of the show in his homeland, will take up directorial duties – with filming taking place in both Belgium and Cambridge.

Walter Iuzzolino, the executive producer and CEO of production company Eagle Eye Drama, said, “Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma.

“It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.”

This is the first original drama commission or the newly formed production company, which says it “aims to create another household name to add to ITV’s impressive roster of renowned detectives and returnable crime series.”