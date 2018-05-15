However, many viewers point to his brother, Phil (Daniel Ryan), who always believed David’s innocence. Just why is he so convinced?

And then there’s Tara’s sister Alice (Hermoine Norris). In last night’s episode, we not only found out she pinned Tara to a wall by her throat on the night of her death, but that Alice raised her sister’s children after the murder. Did she kill Tara and pin it on David to get the family she’d always dreamed of?

Others suspected Tom Wilson, the doctor who was having an affair with Tara. Why? His ex-wife was blackmailing Tom with secrets about the case. Does this new information explain why he changed his alibi a few days after giving his original statement?

But husband David is still many viewers' main suspect…

And some, well, they couldn’t get over how actor Tony Gardner – who played Brian from my Parents Are Aliens – was in the show, despite previously proving his serious acting chops in the likes of Last Tango in Halifax and Unforgotten.

Hopefully we’ll find out whodunit (and if Innocent is a secret My Parents are Aliens sequel) by the end of the week.

Innocent is on 9pm Monday to Thursday this week, ITV