Swirl a martini

It was during one of Ian Fleming’s many visits to Dukes Hotel’s dimly lit bar that he coined Bond’s phrase “shaken, not stirred”. If cocktail connoisseurs are to be believed, a Dukes martini is the best in the world.

DUKES, 35 St James’s Place, London SW1A 1NY



Hang out at MI6

With its Babylonian-inspired architecture, Vauxhall Cross — the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6, HQ — is an imposing building on the south bank of the Thames beside Vauxhall Bridge. Although secure against electronic eavesdropping and bombs, it succumbs to dramatic licence in the opening sequence of The World Is Not Enough when a blast rips through its walls.

SIS: 85 Albert Embankment, London SE1 7TP

Head for the Highlands

Its London headquarters in ruins, MI6 relocates to its Scottish base, a beautiful castle situated at the meeting point of three lochs. Built in the mid-13th century, Eilean Donan was partially destroyed by Hanoverian cannon fire during the Jacobite uprising of 1719. It has since been restored.

Eilean Donan Castle: Near Dornie, Ross-shire

Visit his Tailor

Bespoke tailor Anthony Sinclair dressed Sean Connery in the early Bond films, pioneering the Conduit Cut, an elegant shape named after Sinclair’s premises in Mayfair’s Conduit Street. It is said Terence Young, director of 1962’s Dr No, insisted Connery sleep in it during filming to ensure he looked suave and relaxed on screen.

Anthony Sinclair: 34 Montagu Square, London W1H 2LJ

Golf with Goldfinger

The 300-acre Stoke Park Hotel and Country Club first appears in Goldfinger (1964) as the scene of Bond’s golfing duel with the film’s eponymous villain. In Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), the Georgian mansion ballroom doubles as the interior of Bond’s Hamburg hotel.

Stoke Park: Park road, Stoke Poges SL2 4PG

