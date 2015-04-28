Homeland series five will be set in Berlin with Carrie working for a private security firm
Showrunner Alex Gansa has confirmed the CIA series will shoot in in the German capital and be set in Europe
CIA thriller Homeland is upping sticks yet again. The drama, starring Claire Danes, is moving to Europe for its fifth outing.
Showtime announced yesterday that the upcoming season is set to shoot in German capital Berlin, at Studio Babelsberg.
Seasons one through three were set primarily in the US, with the show's fourth run using Cape Town, South Africa as a stand-in set for Pakistan and Afganistan.
While season four was seen as a reboot, being the first run without main character Nicholas Brody, the upcoming season will also be something of a new start too, with the drama set to jump forward two years.
We will catch up with Carrie Mathison while she's working for a private security firm in Berlin, and estranged from the CIA, says Hollywood Reporter.
The spotlight won't be far from the Middle East, though. "Look at what's going on in the Middle East, look at what's going on in Syria and Iraq, look what's happening in the Ukraine. We'll be in Europe telling this story. It's all going to be part of the world she's in," showrunner Alex Gansa said.
Homeland will return later this year
