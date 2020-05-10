Given that Netflix originally announced Hollywood as a standalone series, we hadn't really expected a second season. However, Murphy is clearly considering whether he can take the story further. (Or perhaps he's thinking about a spin-off drama about some of his favourite characters?)

In response to a fan question on Instagram, the series co-creator unexpectedly came in with a response: "Well HOLLYWOOD was planned as a Limited series, but it's become so popular that everyone is asking for another season.

"So who knows? I sure do love this cast though. xo"

Hollywood features a cast of well-known stars alongside up-and-coming actors, including Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Patti LuPone, and Jake Picking.

And even if the team behind Hollywood don't go through with a second series, we can probably expect to see some of those actors again in future Ryan Murphy productions – as the showrunner loves to bring back his favourite actors again and again...

Hollywood is available on Netflix now.