If you've watched On My Block, you'll be pleased to learn that this upcoming series is a spin-off of the original show. While On My Block was hilarious in parts, it did also focus on some hard-hitting storylines and characters, and definitely taught us that the past eventually catches up to you.

Freeridge lands on our screens today (2nd February) and aside from being a hilarious coming-of-age tale, the Netflix series is also home to a cast full of rising talent.

In Freeridge, though, we go back to the fictional Los Angeles neighbourhood that On My Block takes place in. This time round, we follow sibling rivals Gloria and Ines, as well as their friends Demi and Cameron, who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.

There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spin-off series and an unforgettable adventure to be had. But who stars in it? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Freeridge.

Freeridge cast

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria. Kevin Estrada, Netflix

Who is Gloria? Gloria is one of the lead characters in the hilarious new spin-off and is sister (read: rival) to Ines. Together, the pair and their friends make up the new core four in town.

What else has Keyla Monterroso Mejia been in? Mejia has appeared in a variety of shows, namely comedies, including Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Boo, Bitch as well as On My Block.

Bryana Salaz as Ines

Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria. Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Who is Ines? Ines is Gloria's sister and from the looks of the series so far, doesn't mind showing the world that they are both at each other's throats and also love each other – most of the time at least.

What else has Bryana Salaz been in? Salaz is a singer as well as an actress and actually appeared in 2014's seventh season of The Voice as part of Gwen Stefani's team. As well as other roles in TV series like Malibu Rescue and The Lion Guard, Salaz has most recently led Netflix comedy series Team Kaylie.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cameron

Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Zaire Adams as Andre and Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi. Kevin Estrada, Netflix

Who is Cameron? Together with Demi, Ines and Gloria, Cameron is one of the new group of friends we'll be following in Freeridge. He's also there when the group finds out about their collective dark curse – but what will the core four do?

What else has Tenzing Norgay Trainor been in? The 21-year-old actor is best known for his regular stints at Disney Channel, where he appeared in shows like Jessie and Liv and Maddie. He has most recently starred in American Housewife and Boo, Bitch.

Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, Tenzing Trainor as Cameron and Bryana Salaz as Ines. Kevin Estrada, Netflix

Who is Demi? Demi makes up another part of the core group of friends that we'll be following in Freeridge and, according to the series trailer, may be a romantic interest of Cameron's too.

What else has Ciara Riley Wilson been in? The actor, dancer and fashion designer has starred in Netflix's LA's Finest, Speechless and Bizaardvark. She also starred in a lead role of the live-action feature film Kim Possible and has most recently appeared in Grey's Anatomy.

Other additional cast members

Paula Garces as Geny and Eric Neil Gutierrez as Ruben Sr. Kevin Estrada, Netflix

Returning cast members from On My Block include:

Eric Gutierrez as Ruben Martinez

Paula Garcés as Geny Martinez

Eme Ikwuakor as Dwayne Turner

Raushanah Simmons as Fran Turner

While their roles are not yet known, new additional cast members include:

Michael Solomon as Rusty

Zaire Adams as Andre

J.R. Villarreal as Tonio

Jean Paul San Pedro

Jami Alix as Cinnamon

Most interestingly, Peggy Blow has been announced as a cast member in the new series but her role is still yet to be announced. Devoted On My Block viewers will recognise her as Ruby's (Jason Genao) grandmother, affectionately known as 'Abuelita'.

She was known to partake in the teens' mischief and adventures in the original series so will she be up to her old tricks in this new series?

