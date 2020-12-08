When is Feel Good season 2 release date? Netflix cast, plot and latest news

Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy drama Feel Good will return for a second season on Netflix, much to the delight of fans and critics.

The show chronicles the intense relationship between the stand-up comedian and her new girlfriend George (played by Fresh Meat star Charlotte Ritchie), who struggles to come to terms with her own sexuality.

Critics praised the series for tackling some weighty topics with wit and sensitivity, with the first series ending on a cliffhanger as Mae’s life takes a downward spiral.

We’ll finally get some answers when the show returns for its second – and final – season next year, which will bring the story of Mae and George to a close.

Read on for everything you need to know about Feel Good season two.

When is Feel Good season 2 released on Netflix?

News broke in December 2020 that acclaimed comedy drama Feel Good has been renewed for a second season, which will bring the story of Mae and George to an end.

In a video shared on Instagram, co-creator and star Mae Martin revealed that filming is already well underway on the next batch of episodes, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

In a statement, she added: “I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned.

“I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast.

“Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven.

“Thank you, Netflix!”

Channel 4 co-produced the first season of Feel Good, which is available to stream on All 4 in the UK, but the broadcaster is no longer involved in the series.

Feel Good season 2 plot

Channel 4

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE**

The first series of Feel Good ended dramatically as Mae went down a dark and destructive path, relapsing in her cocaine addiction and losing her sponsor, Maggie, after having a meaningless affair with her daughter.

In the final scene, she lies in bed with girlfriend George, who asks her: “Is there anything you need to tell me?”

It remains to be seen whether Mae will come clean or attempt to cover up her misdeeds, but it appears that season two will follow the comedian as she attempts to rebuild her life.

The official logline reads: “Mae and George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?”

Mae has certainly got herself in trouble, but the one positive is that her comedy career seems to be taking off as a video of her set goes viral online and crowds begin turning out to see her perform.

Feel Good season 2 cast

Channel 4

Stand-up comedian Mae Martin will once again lead the cast of Feel Good, starring opposite Ghosts and Call The Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie.

Several members of the supporting cast are confirmed to be returning for season two, including Lisa Kudrow and Adrian Lukis as Mae’s parents and Philip Burgers as her slacker housemate, Phil.

Anthony Head (Merlin), Jordan Stephens (Catastrophe), John Ross Bowie (The Big Band Theory) and Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead) are joining the cast for season two in unspecified roles.

Is there a trailer for Feel Good season 2?

Not just yet, but filming has already started so we could get our first look in early 2021.

