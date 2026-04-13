The first episode of Euphoria's third season has paid tribute to late series stars Eric Dane and Angus Cloud, as well as producer Kevin Turen.

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While it's been four years in the making and the loyal army of Euphoria fans have been counting down the days till the likes of Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) returned to our screens, the series premiered on a more sobering note as it remembered those who have sadly passed.

At the beginning of the episode – which is titled Ándale – an in memoriam card can be seen, remembering Dane who starred as Elordi's onscreen father, Cal.

Similar was done for Cloud, whose tragic death was remembered back in 2023 with a card in the beginning episodes of seasons 1 and 2.

At the end of the episode and after the credits, there were also dedicated tributes to all three cast and crew members.

In the four years since Euphoria season 2 aired, Cloud – who starred as fan-favourite Fezco in the first two seasons – passed away aged 25 in 2023 from an "accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs".

Angus Cloud as Fezco in Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

Paying tribute to Cloud at the time of his death, Zendaya wrote: "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh.

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way."

While many didn't know exactly how Levinson would write in Cloud's death into the overarching Euphoria plotline, the season 3 premiere reveals that Fez is actually in prison, serving a 30 year sentence.

Talking about the way he went about incorporating Fez into the story in spite of Cloud's death, Levinson told Variety: “There’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone. I thought, if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then maybe within this show I could keep him alive.”

He also added that Cloud “would be cracking up at his storyline” in the last few episodes of the new season, saying: “I think he would love it."

Euphoria and The Idol executive producer Turen died in 2023 from “acute cardiac dysfunction” and “hypertrophic heart disease”.

At the time, HBO released a statement to The LA Times, describing Turen as “a talented producer and collaborator and will be immensely missed by all who knew and had the fortune of working with him.”

As well as being a longtime collaborator with Sam Levinson on Euphoria, The Idol and Malcolm and Marie, Turin also served as producer on Pearl, MaXXXine and Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Dane sadly passed away earlier this year, with the Grey's Anatomy star dying less than a year after having announced that he was diagnosed with ALS, a type of motor neurone disease.

His representatives said in a statement at the time: "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

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Fans of Euphoria already knew there would be some kind of dedication to the memory of the three cast and crew, with Levinson speaking about it at the series premiere.

Levinson said (via Deadline): "Some people ask why it took so long between seasons 2 and 3. There were obvious factors — the strikes, trying to make a schedule work with our very in-demand cast, but the real time was in trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost."

He went on: "When Angus died, it was tough. I loved him deeply, and I fought hard to keep him clean. The year he died, in 2023, he was one of 73,000 people in America who died of a fentanyl overdose. I learned a whole lot that year, but what I realised more than anything is that death is what gives life meaning.

"You can’t be arrogant about existence. You’re forced to reckon with the fact that life itself is a wonder, a gift, a profound blessing."

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Euphoria season 3 is airing weekly on HBO Max, Sky Atlantic and NOW. Catch up on seasons 1-2 on HBO Max and NOW.

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