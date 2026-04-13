❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Euphoria dedicates season 3 episode 1 to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud as Fez's fate is confirmed
The anticipated third season of Euphoria is here and pays tribute to cast and crew that sadly passed during the show's hiatus.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 3:13 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad