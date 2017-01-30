Lady Mary and Lady Edith mingled with Mrs Patmore and second footman Andrew Parker at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles last night as the cast of Downton Abbey reunited on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Harry Hadden-Paton and more posed together for a snap, over a year after the ITV drama came to an end.