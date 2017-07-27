We've already looked at how a deleted line of dialogue – "the waves are frozen" – from the Hound's account of the vision he had in the season seven opener may have hinted at that solution, and now we've spotted some more evidence to back it up, in pretty much the first place we should have looked, the show's opening credits.

As you may have noticed, that swooping journey around a 3-D map of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond changes slightly from season to season, and this time there's a pretty significant difference in the vicinity of The Wall.

Here's The Wall in the credits from an earlier season of Game of Thrones...

And here it is this season...

Can you spot the difference? We've added a big arrow to help you out. That's right, the sea appears to be frozen.

We don't yet know how this has happened – whether it's due to the Night King's magic or simply that the 100-year winter is going to get so cold that the sea will freeze naturally – but since there is good evidence that the map is an account of the history of Westeros, it seems likely it is going to happen.

"Ice. A wall of ice. The Wall. It's where The Wall meets the sea. The waves are frozen. There's a castle there. There's a mountain, looks like an arrowhead. The dead are marching past. Thousands of them..."

Brrrrr! Yep, winter is coming alright, and it looks like it's coming by sea...

