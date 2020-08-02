The upcoming series will be based on Jacqueline Wilson’s book of the same name, and will show Tracy as a single mum to her 12-year-old daughter Jess.

Harmer said she "can't wait" to get back into the iconic role which she became popular for in the noughties.

"I can’t wait to return again to the role of Tracy. I’m a fan myself and want to know what happens next and where this journey takes her. Being a mother, I know how much it changes you," she told The Sun.

More like this

Dani Harmer played lead Tracy Beaker in the BBC series YouTube

While Harmer is excited to play a more grown up Tracy, fans will still be seeing her usual sassy traits, which we couldn't be happier to hear.

After all it wouldn't be Tracy Beaker without a "moron", "bog off" , "porridge brain" or any other random insult here and there.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how it has changed Tracy but still keeping her the same feisty, strong female lead that people know and love," Harmer added.

The Story of Tracy Beaker aired on the BBC from 2002 to 2005. The spin-off, Tracy Beaker Returns, followed on the network from 2010 to 2012.

It's not yet known whether we'll be seeing any of the old cast from the Dumping Ground, such as Tracy's well-known nemesis Justine Littlewood, played by Montanna Thompson.

However, casting is currently underway to find a young actor to play her daughter, Jess, with execs still looking for the right person.

We certainly hope she's just as sassy and argumentative as her mum was!

Advertisement

My Mum Tracy Beaker is coming to the BBC. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.