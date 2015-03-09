Based on the novels written by former Cornish resident Winston Graham, the BBC's new Poldark series follows a soldier who returns from the American War of Independence to his native land, where he runs a local mine.

Although the hot sunny conditions were enjoyable to film in, it became particularly tricky for the storyline, remembers Thrussell. "There's one scene, in episode three, where Ross goes into the sea. When we were writing it, it was supposed to be big grey Atlantic waves crashing on him. When we actually got there to film it, the sea was so still. It was beautifully turquoise, it looked like we're on a Greek Island. It looked incredible in a different way."

The Poldark editing team had to add clouds to scenes in some instances, but Thrussel believes the viewers will be happy with the final effect and incredible backdrops.

More like this

"I felt there was no way we could film it anywhere other than Cornwall," says Thrussell, who maintains that the location is a huge part of Graham's novels. "[Cornwall] is like its own character, in a way," she explains, "I think Ross's character is based on the Cornish landscape."

But cast and crew have the seal of approval from Winston Graham's son, "Andrew Graham, has been working quite closely with us, he's really happy with adaptation," says Thrussell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7A0U6kQNCN0

Poldark continues on BBC1 on Sunday nights

Advertisement

Visit Cornwall with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details