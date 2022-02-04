Conversations with Friends shares new first-look images

Conversations with Friends was Rooney's first novel, and will be arriving on BBC Three this spring in the shape of a 12-part series.

The BBC has released new images for upcoming drama Conversations with Friends , the broadcaster's second adaptation of Sally Rooney's work following the success of Normal People .

The new images give us a glimpse at the Conversations with Friends cast. Newcomer Alison Oliver stars as young college student Frances while American Honey star Sasha Lane plays her ex-girlfriend turned best friend Bobbi.

The inseparable pair perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. They meet older writer Melissa – played by Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) – at one of their shows, and soon begin to hang out with her and her husband Nick, played by The Favourite's Joe Alwyn.

In true Sally Rooney style, the drama will see Frances confront her vulnerabilities while navigating her relationships with Bobbi, Melissa and Nick, whom she begins an affair with.

And the first-look images shared by the BBC already hint at these relationships.

The series is directed by Normal People's Lenny Abrahamson and His Dark Materials' Leanne Welham.

Though Normal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones will not be appearing in the series, Abrahamson did joke about Marianne and Connell appearing in the shape of a cameo.

"Yes, that's perfect," he responded when asked whether Marianne could be a background character. "And Connell could be some moping boy in the background, licking his pencil. Now we're talking, that's gold!"

Conversations with Friends is set to air in spring 2022. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.