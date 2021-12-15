Call the Midwife’s Jenny Agutter teases what’s in store for season 11

Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter has teased the BBC One drama’s upcoming 11th series, revealing that the new episodes will tackle sex education, abuse and gangsters.

While the midwives of Nonnatus House will be returning to our screens on Christmas Day, fans won’t have much longer to wait for series 11 to hit our screens, with the first episode airing on January 2nd.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Call the Midwife star Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, said: “There are a lot of different medical issues that arise. There’s abuse again, which we’ve had in the past, but it comes back in a different kind of way.

“The pressures aren’t there so obviously – financially – but they are there in terms of how the maternity home runs, the clinic runs,” she said, also noting that many more women were going to hospital and not giving birth at home. “So all of that affects things.”

She went on to tease the first episode of series 11, revealing that viewers get to see a young Max with gangsters.

“One was very aware of that during those times. Sex education comes into this, and people would object to it. And trying to deal with that, and whether it’s a part of what they should be doing or not. There’s lots of new things that come in this particular year.”

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special will air on BBC One on 25th December at 8pm. Season 11 will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 2nd January.

