Trixie will go speed dating in the Call the Midwife Christmas special

Call the Midwife’s Nurse Trixie Franklin is “incensed” in the 2020 Christmas special when someone gifts her a subscription to a Marriage Bureau so she can find herself a husband – but actress Helen George says it’s ultimately a “fun storyline” that involves festive speed dating.

Trixie has been a part of Call the Midwife since the show began in 2012. We previously saw her get engaged to the Reverend Tom Hereward (played by Helen George’s real-life partner Jack Ashton), although she ultimately called it off; and we saw her get serious with dentist Christopher Dockerill (Jack Hawkins), but that didn’t work out either.

For the last few seasons, Trixie has devoted herself to her job, and to her mental and physical health. But in the Christmas special, she has a nasty surprise when someone – as yet unnamed – gives her a subscription to the match-making service.

“I think she’s generally quite p***ed off to begin with!” George says, speaking with press from the Call the Midwife set via Zoom. “She’s coping perfectly fine and focussing on her career, so it’s a bit of a shock.

“And also, it’s like ripping the plaster off and going: ‘Oh God, is this what everybody’s thinking? Am I left on the shelf? Is this awful? Everybody else has found a lover,’ or whatever.

“So I think it’s a bit of a shock but it’s ultimately quite a fun storyline for Christmas. And I do get to speed-date – the Call The Midwife equivalent of speed-dates with quite a few men, chaps.”

This year’s Christmas special is set in December 1965, and was written by series creator Heidi Thomas.

“Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan,” the BBC has teased. A “surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth” after the return of series six Call the Midwife guest star Gloria Venables (Katie Lyons), while Sister Monica Joan will be rushed to hospital during the episode.

Meanwhile, the Circus arrives in Poplar, “bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane” – as well as a guest appearance from Peter Davison as the ringmaster.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on 25th December 2020, with series 10 following in early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.