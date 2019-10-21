“I know that [Better Call Saul co-creator] Vince and [co-creator] Peter Gould, who runs the show, are so protective of their characters and their story that they don’t want to do something that feels like a stunt," the actor told EW when asked about reprising the character.

But Cranston said if it was appropriate for White to don his pork pie hat once more, he’d relish the opportunity. “I would do it because I love those guys and [Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill actor] Bob Odenkirk and everybody on that show who I’m a fan of," he said.

“It would [have to be] very soon according to the story line that I would show up as Walt. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m okay.”

However, Cranston said he definitely wouldn’t be starring alongside his good friend Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman, any time in the foreseeable future. He explained: “I think we both looked at it and said, 'We need to give those characters a rest and we need to step away.'

"We can’t work together. I think it would be a mistake for us to act together again in something so soon. I think there has to be a period of time — the statute of limitations may wear off at some point and we go, 'Hey! I think it’s time!'

"If we find the right material, that we feel there’s been enough years past that we can legitimately be different characters and not bump the audience."

