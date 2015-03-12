Gracepoint stayed true to the basic plot of the original series, but moved the murder to a small Californian coastal town and changed the ending. Tennant reprised his leading role, ditching DI Hardy for the American Emmett Carver, and teaming up with Breaking Bad's Anna Gun, who took over the role of detective Ellie Miller played by Olivia Colman in Broadchurch. Silver Linings' Playbook's Jackie Weaver and Nick Nolte also starred.

Broadchurch may have proven popular enough to warrant a third series on ITV but its American cousin struggled in the ratings, received mixed reviews from the critics, and was cancelled after just one run.

"We're extremely pleased to give our viewers the chance to enjoy Gracepoint, an adaptation with such rich associations, but which stands on its own as a compelling, distinctive piece of drama" said Sasha Breslau, Head of Acquired Series at ITV.

Did the drama really deserve the chop? You can decide for yourselves when the show airs on ITV Encore in April.

