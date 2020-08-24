Britain’s Favourite Detective reveals top 25 – Who is your favourite TV investigator of all time?

Actress Sheridan Smith is set to narrate a one-off special that will crown the UK’s best-loved fictional detective.

The 39-year-old Gavin and Stacey star will provide the voiceover for the upcoming ITV show, Britain’s Favourite Detective, which will see the British public vote for their all-time favourite detective.

From Miss Marple, to Sherlock Holmes, the public will get to decide who should be crowned the ultimate detective in the 90-minute show.

Over the years, these legendary characters have kept us all on the edge of seats as they attempt to catch some of the most devilish of villains.

The one-off TV special will celebrate these legendary characters, counting down 25 of the greatest TV sleuths from the last 50 years as voted by the great British public.

It will take a trip through the crime files of some the country’s best loved sleuths and crown one of them the nations favourite.

As well as archive clips from these iconic shows, viewers will also be treated to behind the scenes footage from some of the most popular crime solvers ever, reliving all of the murders, the suspects and the startling revelations.

And just like all our fave mystery series, the one-off show will climax into the biggest whodunit of them all – who is Britain’s Favourite Detective?

But who will come out on top? Will the quintessentially British Midsomer Murders‘ experts make it to the top? Or will US faves like Columbo steal the title with his smooth skills?

RadioTimes.com came up with a list of our fave detectives, including some of Britain’s very own fictional operatives, as well as our friends overseas – many of whom are featured in the ITV show.

Have your say on who you think Britain’s Favourite Detective is in our poll below!



<section><h2>Who is your favourite TV detective?</h2> <p>From Miss Marple to Sherlock Holmes, who is the best TV investigator?</p> </section><section><h2>Sherlock Holmes</h2> </section><section><h3>Columbo</h3> </section><section><h3>John Luther</h3> </section><section><h3>Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot</h3> </section><section><h3>DCI Tom Barnaby from Midsomer Murders</h3> </section><section><h3>Marcella</h3> </section><section><h3>Broadchurch’s Ellie Miller</h3> </section><section><h3>Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple</h3> </section><section><h3>Olivia Benson from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit</h3> </section><section><h3>Line Of Duty’s AC-12</h3> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

Britain’s Favourite Detective is on ITV on August 30th. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.