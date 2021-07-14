Bridgerton creator gives season 2 update, teases “I don’t think people are going to be ready”

We can’t wait for Bridgerton to return with its second series after its hugely successful Netflix debut last year and, judging by creator Chris Van Dusen’s recent comments, it doesn’t sound as though fans will be disappointed by the upcoming episodes.

Bridgerton showrunner Van Dusen has teased season two, telling Deadline that he’s currently editing the first two episodes.

“I don’t think people are going to be ready,” he said. “It’s everything people love so much about the first season but more.”

Series two will focus on eldest Bridgerton child Anthony, played by Broadchurch’s Jonathan Bailey, as he searches for love after his failed romance with opera singer Siena Rosso in series one and meets Kate Sharma, a new debutante on the scene played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley.

Speaking about Bailey and Ashley’s chemistry in season two, Van Dusen said: “The two of them are just magnetic.”

Bridgerton received three Emmy nominations this week ahead of the 2021 ceremony, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings in the first series.

Despite being one of the biggest breakout stars in the series, Regé-Jean Page announced that he was leaving Bridgerton back in April, with his character remaining firmly offscreen, although Phoebe Dynevor, who plays his wife Daphne Bridgerton, will appear in season two, “helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer”.