BFI & Radio Times Television Festival’s exclusive Vigil preview
Come along to watch the first episode of Suranne Jones' submarine drama followed by an on-stage discussion with the cast.
Published:
Be among the first to see BBC One’s new, high-octane conspiracy thriller Vigil, at BFI Southbank on Monday 23rd August.
The 60-minute preview of episode one will be followed by an on-stage discussion with Vigil cast members Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Shaun Evans (Endeavour) and, work permitting, Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers, Peep Show), along with writer/creator Tom Edge. The event will be hosted by Edith Bowman.
From the producers of Line of Duty, this exciting new Sunday-night drama sees DCI Amy Silva (Jones) lead an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil which delves into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security. It also stars Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Anjli Mohindra (The Bodyguard).
And, via a unique AR experience, those attending the preview will be able to witness HMS Vigil herself rise from the depths and dramatically surface outside the BFI by simply pointing their phone camera at a QR Code ready for some selfies to snap and share.
For more information, and to buy e-tickets, please call 0207 928 3232* or visit the BFI website.
*Lines open 11:30am–8:30pm daily.
The Vigil preview is part of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival. The screening will take place on Monday 23rd August at 6:10pm in BFI Southbank.
