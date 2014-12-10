Sherlock: the fall

Defy death with Sherlock. Plummet from the top of a massive tower only to somehow survive. Mental health warning: may not be worth the long wait.

It’s a small world with Jeremy Clarkson

It’s the most special Top Gear special ever. Journey with the presenter around an entire world of stereotypes, offending as you go.

Strictly waltzer

The traditional fairground ride given a glitzy twist. Strap into your oversized high heel and let the professionals spin you round and round and round.

More like this

David Attenborough petting zoo

A chance to stroke and feed the 88-year-old broadcasting legend.

Question Time’s puritanical bull

Try to stay on message (and on board) as a robotic David Dimbleby buts, bucks and interrupts in an attempt to throw you off.

Oblivion

On loan from Alton Towers. Climb inside director-general Tony Hall’s head and take on the government in the BBC’s license fee renegotiations. It’s a roller coaster.

