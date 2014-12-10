Move over Walt, Auntie is opening her own theme park. The news that BBC Worldwide is considering licensing its biggest shows so fans can be thrilled at a major attraction in Kent – due to open in 2020 – got us thinking. What rides can we expect from BBC Land? Here are a few of our ideas.

Doctor Whoooo's supersonic screwrider

At last! Your chance to be the Doctor’s companion. This hectic trip through time and space may leave you feeling dizzy but, honestly, it does make sense if you think about it. Careful, the gift shop is bigger on the inside.

Sherlock: the fall

Defy death with Sherlock. Plummet from the top of a massive tower only to somehow survive. Mental health warning: may not be worth the long wait.

It’s a small world with Jeremy Clarkson

It’s the most special Top Gear special ever. Journey with the presenter around an entire world of stereotypes, offending as you go.

Strictly waltzer

The traditional fairground ride given a glitzy twist. Strap into your oversized high heel and let the professionals spin you round and round and round.

David Attenborough petting zoo

A chance to stroke and feed the 88-year-old broadcasting legend.

Question Time’s puritanical bull

Try to stay on message (and on board) as a robotic David Dimbleby buts, bucks and interrupts in an attempt to throw you off.

Oblivion

On loan from Alton Towers. Climb inside director-general Tony Hall’s head and take on the government in the BBC’s license fee renegotiations. It’s a roller coaster.

