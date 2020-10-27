The BBC has released a full-length trailer for new investment banking drama Industry, teasing long office hours, excessive partying and millions of pounds at stake for employees at fictional trading firm Pierpoint & Co.

The new BBC Two drama, written by first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, follows a group of young graduates as they compete for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading London-based international investment bank.

In the trailer, we meet the impressionable newbies who are told by their new management to “make themselves dispensable”, before they try to get used to the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co, doing the coffee run for higher-ups and working all night – with one of the graduates spotted napping in a toilet stall.

We also see the other side to finance – the excessive partying and extreme stress-relief. “Nothing good ever happens past 2am,” we hear one banker saying, before another replies: “Everything good happens past two am.”

Mhya’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart) stars in the series as outsider Harper Stern, a talented young graduate from upstate New York, while the likes of Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) and Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders) also feature in the cast.

They’re joined on screen by Conor MacNeill (Death and Nightingales), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans) and Priyanga Burford (Press).

The BBC released a teaser trailer for the upcoming drama in September, which saw the graduates emerse themselves in the company culture, “defined as much by sex, drugs and ego as it is by deals and dividends”.

Industry will be coming to BBC Two in November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.