First look at Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker in new drama Annika

Alibi has released a first-look image of Nicola Walker as a Marine Homicide Unit detective in upcoming drama Annika.

Advertisement

Based on the Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded, the six-part series follows DI Annika Strandhed (Walker) as her specialist unit is tasked with investigating a number of mysterious deaths and unexplained murders off the coast of Scotland.

While managing her unit and her “brilliant yet complex” teenage daughter Morgan (Silvie Furneaux), Annika frequently breaks the fourth wall to include the audience in her investigations.

UKTV

While Walker, who voiced Annika in the Radio 4 drama, reprises her role for the TV adaptation, she’ll be joined by a star-studded cast, including Jamie Lives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot) and Kate Dickie (The Cry).

Written by Perrier nominated writer Nick Walker, who wrote the radio drama, Annika will be directed by Downton Abbey’s Philip John and Waterloo Road’s Fiona Walton.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Alibi announced in December that filming on Annika had commenced, with writer Nick Walker writing on Twitter: “Been a long wait, but someone shouted ‘Action’ today and it’s super exciting.”

Annika won’t be the only drama Walker is set to star in this year as ITV’s Unforgotten is returning for a fourth series.

Walker will be reuniting with co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar to play detectives DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan as they unearth long-buried secrets in pursuit of justice.

Advertisement

Annika will air on Alibi later this year. Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.