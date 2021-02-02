Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. First look at Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker in new drama Annika

First look at Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker in new drama Annika

The Unforgotten star will play a detective with Scotland's Marine Homicide Unit in Alibi's Annika.

Annika

Published:

Alibi has released a first-look image of Nicola Walker as a Marine Homicide Unit detective in upcoming drama Annika.

Advertisement

Based on the Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded, the six-part series follows DI Annika Strandhed (Walker) as her specialist unit is tasked with investigating a number of mysterious deaths and unexplained murders off the coast of Scotland.

While managing her unit and her “brilliant yet complex” teenage daughter Morgan (Silvie Furneaux), Annika frequently breaks the fourth wall to include the audience in her investigations.

Annika
UKTV

While Walker, who voiced Annika in the Radio 4 drama, reprises her role for the TV adaptation, she’ll be joined by a star-studded cast, including Jamie Lives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest),  Ukweli Roach (Blindspot) and Kate Dickie (The Cry).

Written by Perrier nominated writer Nick Walker, who wrote the radio drama, Annika will be directed by Downton Abbey’s Philip John and Waterloo Road’s Fiona Walton.

Alibi announced in December that filming on Annika had commenced, with writer Nick Walker writing on Twitter: “Been a long wait, but someone shouted ‘Action’ today and it’s super exciting.”

Annika won’t be the only drama Walker is set to star in this year as ITV’s Unforgotten is returning for a fourth series.

Walker will be reuniting with co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar to play detectives DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan as they unearth long-buried secrets in pursuit of justice.

Advertisement

Annika will air on Alibi later this year. Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Tags

All about Annika

Annika
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Unforgotten, ITV/ MAINSTREET PRODUCTIONS/DES WILLIE

Unforgotten season 4 begins filming again – and Sunny’s backpack is returning too

Bulletproof – Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke

ITV orders Black Lives Matter-inspired shorts Unsaid Stories

Endeavour

Endeavour writer reveals why filming delay “throws a spanner in the works”

Dave Hill and Chloe Sylvestre play Bert and Anne Chapman in All Creatures Great and Small

Anne Chapman’s story in All Creatures Christmas special was inspired by guest star Cleo Sylvestre’s own family history