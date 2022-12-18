All Creatures Great and Small 2022 Christmas special release date

Based on author James Herriot’s collection of stories, the period drama is not only returning for a fourth season, but is also confirmed for two more Christmas specials – great news for fans all round.

The third season of All Creatures Great and Small came to an emotional end this past October and with it, speculation about what will unfold in season 4 .

While we're all well and truly in Christmas TV schedule mode, fans will be pleased to learn that we now have a confirmed release date for the upcoming festive episode.

Read on to find out when you can expect the Christmas special of All Creatures Great and Small to land on our screens, as well as details about the anticipated episode.

Fans of the Yorkshire Dales-set series were left with high emotions after season 3 drew to a close earlier this year in October.

Well, the series is returning to our screens for a third festive special and the release date has now been confirmed. All Creatures Great and Small will air its Christmas episode on Friday 23rd December at 9pm on Channel 5.

The episode will be titled 'Merry Bloody Christmas'.

All Creatures Great and Small 2022 Christmas special plot

At the time of writing, plot details for the 2022 Christmas special are being kept under wraps.

The Channel 5 series follows young country vet James (Nicholas Ralph) in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s. While we may not know exactly what the looming festivities have in store for James, we do know that season 3 was one of many changes at Skeldale House.

So, it's likely we can expect much of the same sentiment in this one-off special.

James and Helen got married at the start of the season, while the beginning of the Second World War loomed throughout the entirety of the six episodes.

James also stepped up at the veterinary practice in his new role as Siegfried's partner – something Siegfried had to reconcile with.

Will the Christmas special be all joyous and lighthearted, or will it mark another major shift in the development of these beloved characters?

All Creatures Great and Small 2022 Christmas special cast

All of the main cast are expected to reprise their roles in the festive episode, which will be set during the Christmas of 1939, marking some of the first few months of the Second World War.

Here's a full list of the cast we would expect to return for the All Creatures Great and Small 2022 Christmas special:

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

The All Creatures Great and Small 2022 Christmas special will air on Channel 5 on Friday 23rd December at 9pm. Seasons 1 to 3 are available to watch now on My5.

