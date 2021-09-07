All Creatures Great and Small star says Siegfried’s big Tristan secret could “blow up” in series 2

All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse has revealed that Siegfried’s secret-keeping could “blow up” in either his or Tristan’s faces as the Yorkshire vet continues to conceal the fact that his brother actually failed his exams.

Advertisement

During last year’s All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special, Siegfried (Samuel West) found out that Tristan hadn’t passed his veterinary exams, but decided to lie to his brother, telling him that he had indeed qualified.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Woodhouse teased what viewers can expect from the storyline in series two.

When asked whether the secret will come out at some point, Woodhouse said: “Well yeah, I mean it’s certainly on the cards.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“You can’t keep pretending to be a vet, I think it’s technically illegal to be doing all this work without an actual licence. It’s inevitably going to come out one way or the other.

“Whether it blows up in both or just one of their faces remains to be seen but I’ve really enjoyed deepening that relationship with Siegfried and Sam West is, I mean, what an actor to have that relationship with.”

All Creatures Great and Small returns with a brand new series on Channel 5 later this month, with Nicholas Ralph returning as James Herriot, the newest vet at Skeldale House.

Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse and Rachel Shenton are reprising their roles in the upcoming episodes, while Patricia Hodge is set to take on the role of Mrs Pumphrey following the death of Dame Diana Rigg last year.

Advertisement

All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 on Thursday 16th September at 9pm. Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.