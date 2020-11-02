Adapted for the stage by His Dark Materials' Jack Thorne, A Christmas Carol will see Lincoln, Lark Rise to Candleford's John Dagleish, Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel and other cast members perform the classic Charles Dickens story while viewers watch live via Zoom.

Here's everything you need to know about buying tickets, how to watch the performance and the cast members starring in A Christmas Carol.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is A Christmas Carol starring Andrew Lincoln released?

A Christmas Carol, starring Andrew Lincoln as Scrooge, will be streamed live from the 12th until 24th of December via Zoom.

More like this

The Old Vic are yet to confirm the show times for each date.

How to watch A Christmas Carol starring Andrew Lincoln?

A Christmas Carol is part of The Old Vic's In Camera series, which sees various plays performed live from The Old Vic stage to an empty auditorium, which are instead live-streamed to audience watching at home.

Tickets for the livestream – priced between £10 and £65 – go on general sale on The Old Vic website from 10am on Monday 9th November.Those with priority booking can buy tickets from 3rd November.

You only need to buy one ticket per household, and once your ticket has been booked, the theatre will send you a unique Zoom link to watch the performance on.

A Christmas Carol cast

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln stars in this production as Scrooge, while Lark Rise to Candleford's John Dagleish plays Bob Cratchit.

They're joined by Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Tracy Beaker's Clive Rowe (Fezziwig), Emma's Myra McFadyen (Ghost of Christmas Past), 1917's Michael Rouse (Father/Marley) and Good Omens' Gloria Obianyo (Belle).

Rounding out the rest of the cast are Tim van Eyken (Nicholas), Sam Lathwood (Ferdy), Maria Omakinway (Mrs Cratchit), Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer/George), Rosanna Bates (Jess) and Melissa Allan (Little Fan).

Advertisement

A Christmas Carol is streaming between 12th and 24th of December. You can buy Charles Dickens' novella on Amazon. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.