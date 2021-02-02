Exclusive – The Drowning teaser sees Jodie try to prove Daniel is her missing son

The second episode of Channel 5 thriller The Drowning airs tonight, and we have an exclusive clip to tease what’s in store for Jill Halfpenny’s grief-stricken mother Jodie and the boy she believes to be her missing son.

Advertisement

The first episode saw Jodie take on a job at Daniel’s school so she could keep close tabs on him after she first spots him. Though it has been nine years since her son Tom went missing at the lake, she’s convinced Daniel is the same boy.

You can watch the preview for The Drowning episode two below.

The second episode of the four-part drama sees Jodie’s family hold an intervention to declare the missing Tom officially dead. They think this will bring her closure, and she might finally be able to move on.

This doesn’t work out quite as planned, however, as it only seems to make Jodie more determined to prove Daniel’s identity.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The thriller is produced by Bulletproof and Doctor Who star Noel Clarke, with EastEnders’ Jill Halfpenny leading The Drowning cast. Her ex-husband Ben is played by Dara Devaney) while Jonas Armstrong plays Jodie’s successful brother Jason.

Deborah Findley is Jodie’s antagonistic mum Lynn while Cody Molka features as teenager Daniel, who Jodie believes is actually her son. His over-protective father Mark is played by Persuasion’s Rupert Penry-Jones. Jade Anouka and Babs Olusanmokun also star.

Advertisement

The Drowning continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.