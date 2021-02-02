First teaser for Line of Duty season 6 as BBC confirms extra episode

The BBC has confirmed Line of Duty will be back “soon” for season six, with an added treat for fans: the series will be seven episodes long instead of the usual six.

The news was announced by Steve Arnott himself via a first look at the upcoming series.

Check out the clip below.

Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.

#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6). Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/6An7jywJI1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 2, 2021

In the clip, Steve (Martin Compston) can be seen telling Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar): “Regardless of the personnel involved, Vella’s still the highest-profile inquiry engaging this force.”

Unconvinced, Ted replies: “I’m gonna need a hell of a lot more before I can authorise a formal inquiry.”

When Steve moves to protest, his boss warns: “Houl yer whisht! I need more.”

In a fun twist, Steve’s voiceover then teases: “How about an extra episode, gaffer?”

The upcoming series six will see Steve, Ted and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) go up against the “most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced”: DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald).

Though, of course, details about the plot are being kept under wraps so we can enjoy the twists and turns which have become Line of Duty’s signature, we do know that Macdonald’s character is “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.

Joining her in the cast are Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Andi Osho (Kiri) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster).

Though fans can now get their first glimpse of what’s to come, the BBC has yet to confirm an air date, simply saying it’ll be “coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer”.

