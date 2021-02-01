Accessibility Links

Meet the cast of Firefly Lane

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke play childhood best friends Tully and Kate.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Katherine Heigl stars in and produces Firefly Lane, a ten-part adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name.

Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke stars alongside Heigl, as the pair play two women who became best friends as teenagers, and have remained inseparable for three decades.

Read on for our guide to the cast and characters in Firefly Lane.

Katherine Heigl plays Tully Hart

Who is Tully Hart? A successful broadcast journalist turned talk-show host who has been best friends with Kate for the past 30 years.

Where have I seen Katherine Heigl before? She found fame as Dr. Izzie Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy, before going on to star in the likes of The Ugly Truth, 27 Dresses, Knocked Up, and One for the Money.

Sarah Chalke plays Kate Mularkey

Who is Kate Mularkey? A stay-at-home mother whose long-term friendship with Tully is plagued by residual jealousy and resentments.

Where have I seen Sarah Chalke before? She’s probably best known for playing Dr. Elliot Reid on the medical sitcom Scrubs. She also played Ted’s love interest Stella Zinman on sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and has starred in Roseanne, Speechless, and The Conners.

Ben Lawson plays Ryan

Who is Ryan? Kate’s husband, who also shares a history with Tully.

Where have I seen Ben Lawson before? He’s starred in 13 Reasons Why (as Rick Wlodimierz), The Good Place, Doubt, and No Strings Attached, among other projects.

Ali Skovbye plays Young Tully

Who is Young Tully? A popular teenager who has a troubled upbringing.

Where have I seen Ali Skovbye before? The young actress is known for Breakthrough (as Emma), Once Upon a Time, One Christmas Eve, and You Me Her.

Roan Curtis plays Young Kate

Who is Young Kate? A bookish, lonely teenager who finds a best friend in Tully, her new neighbour.

Where have I seen Roan Curtis before? Curtis is known for her role in The Magicians (as Sylvia), Before I Fall, Shut Eye, and Supernatural.

Yael Yurman plays Marah

Who is Marah? Kate’s daughter.

Where have I seen Yael Yurman before? She played Clara Sampson in The Man in the High Castle, and Anastasia in Once Upon a Time.

Beau Garrett plays Cloud

Who is Cloud? Tully’s irresponsible mother.

Where have I seen Beau Garret before? She’s starred in The Good Doctor, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Made of Honour, Paradise Lost, and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

You can buy Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah on Amazon. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

