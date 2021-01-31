Sarah Jessica Parker says COVID will feature in the Sex and the City reboot

It’s been all but impossible to escape mention of the coronavirus pandemic in the last year – and the virus is even infiltrating our favourite TV shows.

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that the upcoming Sex and the City reboot will include a storyline relating to the pandemic, explaining that it wouldn’t have made sense to leave it out of the show.

“[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” she told Vanity Fair. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

The reboot – which is titled Sex and the City: And Just Like That – was officially announced earlier in January by HBO Max, with Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all set to reprise their roles, although Kim Cattrall is not returning.

And Parker has promised that the new ten-episode series will tackle a rich variety of themes, with the writer’s room including a diverse range of voices.

“It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” she said of the writer’s room, adding that this will ensure new “life experience, political world views and social world views” are explored in the programme.

Production is slated to begin on the new series in the spring, and Parker can’t wait to see how the characters have changed in the time since we last saw them.

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” she said, adding, “I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

