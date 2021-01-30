When is On My Block season 4 released on Netflix?

It’s official: Netflix teen drama On My Block will be returning for a fourth series, with the bittersweet caveat that this will be the final season.

Advertisement

The LA-based show is one of many teen dramas to have gone down a storm on the streamer in recent years, with its spot-on comedy, realistic portrayal of timely societal issues and diverse cast all coming in for praise.

The previous series arrived in March 2020, and ended with a time jump into the future – so fans will be desperate to find out what will happen next.

Read on for everything we know about season four of On My Block.

When is the On My Block season four release date?

Netflix has renewed the show for a fourth and final 10-episode season, but have not yet released any details about when we can expect it to debut.

The last three seasons dropped in March on consecutive years – but with disruptions to production caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is highly unlikely that the same will be true of season four.

We’ll keep this page updated as and when we get more news about an official release date.

Who is in the cast for On My Block season four?

All the key cast members are expected to return – which includes Sierra Capri (American Skin) as headstrong group leader Monse Finnie, Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf) as gang affiliate Cesar Diaz, Jason Genoa (Logan) as maths whiz Ruby Martinez and Brett Gray (When They See Us) as geeky Jamal Turner.

The Middle’s Jessica Marie Garcia is also likely to return as Ruby’s love interest Jasmine Flores, as is Julio Macias’ gang member Spooky Diaz after getting promoted to the main cast in season three.

What could On My Block season four about?

Season three saw the friends kidnapped by the Santos gang and forced to find the mob’s founder Lil’ Ricky.

It is unknown what the plot of season four would be at this point – though there are several ongoing threads including Monse and Cesar’s budding relationship, Cesar’s troubled relationship with brother Spooky and Jamal’s all-around hilarity. We expect the Santos gang will be involved somehow once again…

How can I watch On My Block season four?

The teen drama’s fourth season will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for On My Block Season four?

There’s no full trailer yet – but you can check out a short video announcing the fourth season below.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide