Brie Larson to star in new Apple series Lessons in Chemistry

Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson will star in a new Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, from the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Erin Brockovich Susanna Grant.

Larson will also executive produce the series which will be adapted from the debut novel from author, and science editor, Bonnie Garmus.

Set in the early 1960s, the drama follows Larson as Elizabeth Zott, whose ambition to become a scientist is left in tatters in a society that dictates women remain in the domestic sphere, rather than the professional one.

When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant and unemployed, she accepts a job as a presenter on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach and inspire a nation of repressed and underestimated housewives, and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, as she plots her return to her true passion of science.

Grant will write the series and serve as executive producer alongside Larson, and Ozark’s Jason Bateman.

This is the second Apple series that Larson is attached to, after it was recently reported that the Oscar-winner would feature in a series based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox. The show will be adapted from Fox’s memoir called Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.

Larson recently finished filming Captain Marvel 2, two years since she made her cinematic debut as superhero Carol Danvers.

Marvel recently confirmed that Ms Marvel‘s Iman Vellani and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) will be feature in the sequel as their Disney+ series characters.

While the first film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck won’t be returning for the sequel, Candyman’s Nia DaCosta will be at the helm of the upcoming film, which will once again follow the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film was previously slated to arrive in cinemas on 8th July 2022, but Marvel Studios recently announced that fans can expect to see it on the big screen from 11th November 2022 onwards.