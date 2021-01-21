JP Hooper actor Tobi Bakare’s real-life wife reveals “surreal” experience playing pregnant Rosey in Death in Paradise

Prisca Bakare, who stars as JP Hooper’s wife Rosey on BBC One’s Death in Paradise, has opened up about acting opposite her real-life husband Tobi Bakare on the show.

Tobi Bakare, who’s played Officer JP Hooper on the detective drama since 2015, shares scenes with his wife in tomorrow night’s episode, in which her heavily-pregnant character Rosey is days away from giving birth.

“It was a surreal moment working with Tobi,” Prisca said ahead of the episode. “I was very curious to see how we would get on because we can often distract each other quite easily (in a good way).

“He can be extremely funny or very grounded and serious, so I was hoping I would get the grounded and serious side of him so he wouldn’t distract me or make me break out into laughing fits!

“Fortunately, I got his grounded and serious side which really helped me focus on the job and stay in character.”

Prisca added that she drew on her real-life experiences of being pregnant, saying: “After having three children in real life who are all under the age of five, meant that the memories of giving birth were extremely fresh and recent so to act being pregnant came very naturally for me.

“This was by far my favourite pregnancy!”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com during the exclusive Death in Paradise season 10 live Q&A, Tobi said that having his real-life wife on set was “quite daunting”.

“You create a perception that you’re this artist when you get into the house, then she sees you at work and she’s like, ‘Tobi what’s wrong with you, behave yourself,’ So all the perception has gone out the window.”

Prisca Bakare guest stars in tomorrow night’s episode alongside comedian Jason Manford and Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher.

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer.