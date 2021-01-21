When is Death in Paradise season 10 released? Cast and latest news

Death in Paradise season 10 continues to brighten our Thursday nights with a much-needed dose of sunshine and whodunnits.

The cast and crew previously pulled off the audacious feat of managing to film the entire eight episodes on Guadeloupe, despite the spectre of the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowing the production.

Last series, Death in Paradise gained a brand new lead detective in the form of DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), who took over from DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon). Neville is now settling into life on Saint Marie, although there have been quite a few other staffing changes at the Honoré Police Station.

While DS JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) has stayed on, Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois) have both left the team. That leaves two vacancies – and to our surprise, one of the vacancies will be filled by the familiar figure of DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert).

Also returning to the show are DS Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) and – for a mysterious cameo – DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller).

Episode three also sees several familiar faces as guest stars, including former Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher as lottery winner Gavin Jackson, in addition to fellow guest stars Jason Manford and Rosey Hooper.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Death in Paradise.

When is Death in Paradise back for season 10?

CONFIRMED: Death in Paradise season 10 began on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

The series continues weekly on BBC One on Thursdays.

Filming for season 10 had been due to begin in April 2020, but (as you might guess) it had to be called off thanks to the global pandemic. Announcing the news, creator Robert Thorogood said: “We’re all a bit thrown to say the least, but we’ll be back – at some point – and look forward to start killing people again as soon as possible.”

Then, in July 2020, production resumed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. And after massive effort by cast and crew, the show arrived on our screen in time for its usual January air date on BBC One.

Death in Paradise series 10 cast

The full Death in Paradise cast for series 10 has already been announced – and there are some real surprises, with old characters returning to Saint Marie as well as some big-name guest stars.

Firstly, Ralf Little returns as DI Neville Parker, having joined the show as the new top detective in the previous season. He spent most of his time on the island in season nine complaining about the sun and the mosquitos and the spicy food; but despite his intense desire to get the next flight home as soon as his DVT (deep vein thrombosis) had cleared up, the detective had an epiphany in the finale episode – and decided to stay.

There’s also the surprise return of former series regular DS Florence Cassell, played by Joséphine Jobert.

Having worked with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and then DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon), she departed the show in series eight in a dramatic double-bill that saw her badly injured and her fiancé killed. Florence quit her job and left Saint Marie in the aftermath – but now she’s back on the island, teaming up with Neville has his new sidekick.

And not only that – it looks like she may be a potential love interest for Neville. The BBC teased: “Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.”

Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.”

Joséphine Jobert isn’t the only familiar face to rejoin the cast for season 10. Sara Martins is returning for two episodes as DS Camille Bordey (from seasons 1-4), while original series lead Ben Miller (DI Richard Poole) is returning for a cameo – details of which are still under wraps.

Other cast members returning to the show include Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as DS JP Hooper, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

The BBC has also teased a new series regular, played by Tahj Miles. His character is an 18-year-old petty criminal, Marlon Pryce, but it seems like he’s being lined up as an unlikely recruit to the police force.

However, two main characters will not be returning for season 10: Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois) are nowhere to be seen.

Death in Paradise new guest stars

As for guest stars, the show has confirmed a whole host of actors who’ll be playing roles this series, including Luke Pasqualino, Jason Manford, Kelvin Fletcher, Patrick Robinson, Faye McKeever and Richard McCabe.

Other guest stars include Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats), Luke Bailey (Noughts and Crosses), Delroy Atkinson (Luther), Lia Williams (The Capture), Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City), Clarence Smith (Casualty), Bryony Hannah (Call the Midwife), Jim Caesar (Grantchester), Sam Retford (Ackley Bridge), Franc Ashman (I May Destroy You) and Shalisha James-Davis (Alex Rider).

