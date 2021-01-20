Is Walker starring Jared Padalecki coming to the UK?

As his impressive 15-year run on fantasy drama Supernatural came to an end, fans were eager to know what actor Jared Padalecki would get up to next.

As it turns out, he’s set to fill the legendary boots of action superstar Chuck Norris for a reboot of the long-running action-packed drama Walker, Texas Ranger, which first aired between 1993 and 2001 on various US networks.

Opting for the simplified title of Walker, this reimagining will keep Padalecki in The CW’s talent roster for the foreseeable future, playing a ranger seeking justice for the death of his wife.

The first trailer has offered a glimpse at what we can expect from the opening episodes, including horseback action, emotional confrontations and an uneasy new partnership for our eponymous hero.

Read on for everything you need to know about Walker.

When is Walker on TV?

Walker will make its debut in the United States on Thursday 21st January at 8/7 CST on The CW. The initial order for season one was 13 episodes, which will air weekly on the American network.

UK fans will have a while longer to wait in order to see Padalecki’s new starring role. Walker is yet to find a broadcaster on our shores, but we’ll update this page as soon as it the show has a confirmed home here.

What is Walker about?

The show follows Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two, who returns to his hometown of Austin, Texas after two years working undercover in law enforcement.

He still carries a lot of emotional baggage regarding the circumstances of his wife’s death, feeling responsible and wishing to seek justice.

This is partly the reason for his distinct moral code, as he proves himself willing to bend the rules in order to get results.

Who is in the cast of Walker?

Jared Padalecki plays the title role of Cordell Walker, best known for his work on The CW’s long-running fantasy drama Supernatural, as well as an earlier role on comedy series Gilmore Girls.

Lindsey Morgan co-stars as Cordell’s new partner on the Texas rangers; she’s another familiar face to regular viewers of The CW, coming off a successful run on young adult drama The 100.

Walker’s younger brother, Liam, is set to be played by Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen, while Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) and Molly Hagan (iZombie) will portray his parents, Bonham and Abeline.

In an interesting twist, the role of Walker’s late wife, Emily, will be played by Genevieve Padalecki, who is married to Jared in real life and previously acted opposite him in several episodes of Supernatural.

Walker trailer

You can check out the first trailer for Walker below, which gives an overview of what the opening episodes have in store.

