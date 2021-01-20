When is Behind Her Eyes released on Netflix?

Subscribers to Netflix love a good binge-worthy thriller – and so viewers will be hoping that upcoming series Behind Her Eyes – based on Sarah Pinborough’s thriller of the same name – will tick that box.

The series boasts a star-studded cast of familiar faces from British telly, with The Night Manager’s Simona Brown, Vanity Fair’s Tom Bateman and Eve Hewson all playing key roles.

And Netflix has now revealed when we can expect to see the limited series and given us a first-look trailer – read on for everything you need to know.

When is Behind Her Eyes on Netflix?

It’s now been confirmed that the six-episode series will land on the streamer on Wednesday 17th February 2021.

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Adapted by Hannibal’s Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna, the six-part thriller series will be directed by Erik Richter Strand (Occupied) and shot in London and Scotland.

The series follows single mother Louise (Brown) who has an affair with psychiatrist boss David (Bateman), before unexpectedly becoming friends with his wife Adele (Hewson).

However, Netflix has revealed that, unsurprisingly, Louise “finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems”…

Who stars in Behind Her Eyes?

Eve Hewson, who previously starred in 2018’s Robin Hood as Maid Marian and Steven Soderbergh’s US drama series The Knick, will play wronged wife Adele.

Vanity Fair’s Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express, Beecham House) plays psychiatrist David, who’s married to Adele and who embarks on an extramarital affair with his colleague Louise, played by The Night Manager’s Simona Brown (who you might also recognise from The Little Drummer Girl and Grantchester).

There are also appearances from Game of Thrones star Robert Aramayo and child star Tyler Howitt, who previously appeared in the first series of His Dark Materials.

Is there a trailer for Behind Her Eyes?

There is – Netflix released a teaser trailer in January 2021, which hints at a very tense looking confrontation between Tom Bateman and a knife-wielding Eve Hewson. You can check it out below:

Behind Her Eyes is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 17th February 2021.