Why the Bridgerton and Featherington houses were swapped part-way through development on the show

Director Julie Anne Robinson has revealed that Netflix hit Bridgerton underwent a late production change – with the locations used for the Bridgerton and Featherington houses swapped part-way through development on the period drama.

Originally, Ranger’s House in Greenwich had been intended for use as the exteriors of Featherington House and Bath’s Royal Crescent had been earmarked for the Bridgerton House, but this was changed prior to filming.

And Robinson – who was very familiar with Ranger’s House having previously lived nearby – has said she was “really glad” the change was made, explaining that the houses as they appear in the show are better matches for the personalities of the families that own them.

“The Featherington house, Will (Hughes-Jones, production designer) and I loved it because it was a very, very classic Regency house,” she told Deadline during. “But, in retrospect, it did look rather cold, and that was the vibe we were going with the Featheringtons.”

She continued, “And then the way Betsy (Beers, producer) put it with the Featherington house that became the Bridgerton house, the one I walked by every day, [was that] it is kind of reaching out, its arms reach out to embrace you. It’s much more of a homely home.”

More than three weeks after it debuted on Netflix, Bridgerton has comfortably maintained its position as the most talked-about show of the moment – with fans continuing to gush over the lavish period romance.

And with the show having been such a smash hit in its first run, it seems all but certain it will return for more, with showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealing that he hopes it can last as long as eight seasons.

“I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon,” he told Collider. “But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.”

Bridgerton is now available to stream on Netflix. The Bridgerton novels are available to purchase on Amazon.