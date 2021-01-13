Which Bridgerton character are you? Take the quiz

Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton waltzed onto the streamer on Christmas Day to rave reviews and an immediate cult following.

The Bridgerton cast also catapulted to stardom, with Rege-Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings and Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton leading the first series.

It was Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan who arguably stole the show as Penelope Featherington though.

Much like Simon Basset on his wedding night, the dramatic Bridgerton ending left us burning for more and, with a second season yet to be confirmed, there’s no telling when we can expect to see the Bridgertons back onscreen.

In the meantime, and to satisfy your Bridgerton cravings, we’ve put together a quiz to see which Bridgerton character you are.

Take the quick quiz to find out whether you’re more of a Daphne or a Penelope.

From your favourite colour to how you’d react if someone wrote something nasty about your family, it all builds up a picture of which Bridgerton favourite you’re most like.

Delve in below and share the results (if you get the one you wanted…).

Bridgerton arrived on Netflix on 25th December 2020.