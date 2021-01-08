When is All Creatures Great and Small on TV? Cast, plot and latest news

After a year that’s been rubbish in almost every conceivable way, a bit of wholesome family content might be just what we need to stay sane.

Enter Channel 5, which is preparing to drop its All Creatures Great and Small remake, which once again adapts the stories of Yorkshire vet James Herriot (also known as Alf Wight).

Newcomer Nicholas Ralph is taking on the lead role, played by Christopher Timothy in the original BBC series, and he’s joined by a star-studded cast including Samuel West, Callum Woodhouse and Anna Madeley.

Read on for everything you need to know about 2020’s All Creatures Great and Small.

When is All Creatures Great and Small on TV?

All Creatures Great and Small began on Tuesday 1st September on Channel 5, continuing on Tuesdays at 9pm – with the final episode on 6th October.

It will returned with a Christmas special on C5 on 22nd December 2020.

The series starts on PBS Masterpiece in the US on Sunday 10th January 2021 at 9/8c, with episodes continuing weekly.

The release of the brand-new series coincides with the 50th anniversary of the original publication of Herriot’s cherished books.

What is All Creatures Great and Small about?

A co-production with American broadcaster PBS, the Channel 5 remake returns to the setting of James Herriot’s memoirs, working as a vet in rural Yorkshire during the 1930s and 40s.

While initially wary of his new life in the countryside when he arrives in 1937, Herriot ultimately finds the local community spirit and charming animals are more than enough to win him over.

He works under Siegfried Farnon, a capricious veterinary surgeon who reluctantly hires the recently qualified Herriot to join his rural practice.

Sebastian Cardwell, the digital channel controller at Channel 5, said: “James Herriot has a special place in the heart of the public and the commission of this iconic drama series, against the stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is set to bring joy to a new army of TV viewers.

“The original books affectionately captured a unique slice of British life. In challenging times we hope the charming and heartwarming stories of community and compassion will resonate with new audiences.”

Who stars in All Creatures Great and Small?

Channel 5

Leading the All Creatures Great and Small cast, newcomer Nicholas Ralph will make his television debut as the iconic vet, James Herriot. Meanwhile Samuel West (Mr. Selfridge, On Chesil Beach) will star as Siegfried Farnon, veterinary surgeon and proprietor of Skeldale House.

Anna Madeley (Deadwater Fell, Patrick Melrose) plays Mrs Hall, the resident housekeeper and matriarch of Skeldale House; Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells) plays Siegfried’s charismatic younger brother, Tristan; and Rachel Shenton (Switched at Birth, White Gold) stars as Helen Alderson, an independent local farmer’s daughter (and James’s love interest).

Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones, The Avengers) stars as Mrs Pumphrey, the eccentric owner of an overly indulged pekingese dog called Tricki Woo.

Matthew Lewis (Ripper Street) will play a wealthy landowner who is also vying for Helen’s affection, while Nigel Havers (Coronation Street) portrays the manager of the local racecourse.

Check out the full All Creatures cast for more.

Is there a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small?

Yes indeed! You can watch the trailer for Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small below. (And if you’re wondering “Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?”, follow the link for all the answers!)

