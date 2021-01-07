Oscar winner Viola Davis plays a law professor and acclaimed criminal defence attorney in this dark offering from Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy).

Advertisement

When Davis’ character takes on five students as interns at her legal firm, things shift beyond the realm of academia and into real-life, as the group becomes embroiled in a murder plot.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch How To Get Away with Murder.

Is How to Get Away with Murder available on Netflix in the UK?

You can watch all six seasons of How To Get Away with Murder on Netflix UK now, as of December 2020. The series previously aired on Sky Witness for UK subscribers.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is How to Get Away with Murder about?

Viola Davis (Fences) plays Annalise Keating, a law professor at a prestigious Philadelphia college who selects five students as interns in season one.

However, Annalise’s personal life soon impacts the group’s work; as we flash forward in time, we see the students cover up a violent death, as they’re forced to learn from experience exactly ‘how to get away with murder’.

How to Get Away with Murder season one also has two storylines three months apart, in a move that will be now be familiar to viewers of crime dramas like The Serpent, but which seemed unusual in 2014.

“I definitely feel like they [the showrunners] want to have a different approach to the procedural drama, even introducing characters. At first it can be jolting to the average viewer but I applaud the fact that they’re once again trying to do something different. I always want to be a part of something like that,” David previously told Radio Times in 2014.

How to Get Away with Murder cast

Oscar winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) leads a starry cast as high profile criminal defence attorney Annalise Keating.

The ensemble cats also features former Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch, Orange Is The New Black’s Matt McGorry, Billy Brown, and Liza Weil.

How to Get Away with Murder trailer

A newcomer to the series? Watch the trailer for the first season of How to Get Away with Murder below:

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.