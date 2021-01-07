Accessibility Links

Death in Paradise renewed for two more series

The hit BBC detective drama will be back for series 11 and 12.

Death in Paradise

BBC One has commissioned Death in Paradise for two more series, taking the long-running crime drama up to its twelfth season.

The Guadeloupe-based hit, which currently stars Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, celebrates its tenth anniversary this year with the latest series premiering tonight.

According to the BBC, series 11 and 12 will “see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie” to delve into “a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles” whilst keeping viewers on their toes.

“We are hugely proud of series 10 and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story,” Executive Producer Tim Key said in a statement.

“Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Series 10 was filmed entirely during the pandemic after COVID-19 delayed production by three months.

The upcoming series will see Neville Parker back in action as he meets returning detective sergeant Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), who left the show following the death of her husband in series eight.

Ahead of tonight’s series premiere, BBC One teased the detective drama with a first-look clip of the two detectives meeting for the very first-time.

The Death in Paradise cast for season 10 is set to feature more familiar faces, with Ben Miller returning as DI Richard Poole, who viewers understood to have been murdered in series three.

Death in Paradise returns on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. While you’re waiting, check out what else is on with our TV Guide

All about Death in Paradise

Luke Pasqualino plays Ed Lancer in Death in Paradise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
