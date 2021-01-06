Dexter revival casts Clancy Brown as new villain
The Billions actor will play new villain Kurt Caldwell in the upcoming revival.
Veteran actor Clancy Brown will play a brand new villain in the upcoming Dexter revival, Showtime has confirmed.
Brown, who is best known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Billions and The Informant, is set to star as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of a small town of Iron Lake who becomes an antagonist for serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall).
Confirming the news on Twitter, the show’s account wrote out a list of Dexter’s previous villains before adding: “@RealClancyBrown, you’re up.”
The Ice Truck Killer
The Bay Harbor Butcher
The Skinner
The Trinity Killer
The Barrel Girl Gang
The Doomsday Killer
The Koshka Brotherhood
The Brain Surgeon@RealClancyBrown, you’re up. https://t.co/NZAlH8pk8z
— Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) January 5, 2021
According to TVLine, Caldwell is “powerful, generous, loved by everyone” and “a true man of the people”.
“If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.”
In October last year, Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips announced Dexter would return for a new 10-part series, seven years after the show ended.
He told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast the revival is “a great opportunity to write a second finale” after Dexter’s original ending, which saw the killer forensic scientist retire to the mountains as a lumberjack, proved to be a major disappointment for fans.
Phillips also revealed the upcoming series will take place 10 years after the show’s original ending in 2013 and that it will “have no resemblance to how the original finale was”.
Dexter ran for eight seasons from 2006 until 2013 on Showtime and followed the titular forensic technician as he led a secret life as a vigilante serial killer.