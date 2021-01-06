How was Charles Sobhraj finally caught? Real-life ending to The Serpent explained

BBC One factual thriller The Serpent tracks the crimes and eventual capture of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Nicknamed both ‘The Bikini Killer’ and ‘The Serpent,’ he evaded capture for years despite being investigated by the police. His Bangkok apartment was raided to no avail (he escaped by producing a fake American passport). Meanwhile his neighbours even collaborated with junior Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg (played by Billy Howle in The Serpent cast), who had long been on the killer’s trail.

However, it wasn’t until July 1976 when Sobhraj was caught red-handed in New Delhi.

Read on for the real-life story behind The Serpent’s ending and the capture of Charles Sobhraj (played by Tahar Rahim).

How was Charles Sobhraj finally captured?

Charles Sobhraj was finally captured in July 1976 in New Delhi. He was accompanied by Barbara Smith and Mary Ellen Eather, two women whom he had recruited in Bombay, and the trio had set out to drug a large group of over 20 French tourists in a hotel lobby.

However, the plan went wrong: not all of the victims fell unconscious, and some sounded the alarm. Sobhraj was apprehended at the scene, and his accomplices Smith and Eather both confessed to authorities. The mass murderer was subsequently sentenced to a 12-year stint in Tahar prison.

Herman Knippenberg recently told The Telegraph that he believed Sobhraj was caught due to his reluctance to play it safe and to instead “gamble” (in this case, by trying to drug and presumably rob 22 individuals at once).

“I think, in essence, his downfall is that he is the born gambler,” Knippenberg said. “This is in line with Nietzsche, that the only thing in life is to live as dangerously as possible – the tightrope-walker, building your house on the slopes of Vesuvius. So you push your luck as far as you can because you are different.”

What happened after he was jailed?

Sobhraj manipulated the prison guards and fellow inmates around him at Tahar prison, allegedly receiving luxuries that included a colour TV, a typewriter, and extravagant food orders.

He also escaped the prison prior to his release (by drugging the prison guards during a fake birthday party) and was caught, receiving another 10 years in prison – and thereby escaping a Thai arrest warrant and likely extradition and execution in Thailand.

He was released in 1997 (after the Thai arrest warrant had lapsed) and travelled to Paris, where he lived life as a free man and celebrity criminal, conducting press interviews and charging for fans to have lunch with him.

However, “a born gambler” as Knippenberg said, Sobhraj inexplicably travelled to Nepal (one of the few countries where he could be arrested) in 2003, where he was arrested and, with the help of Knippenberg’s extensive dossier on him, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

