The Crown’s Olivia Colman says she “wouldn’t dare” offer Imelda Staunton advice on playing the Queen

Olivia Colman has officially finished her time on Netflix’s royal drama The Crown as she hands the role of Queen Elizabeth II to Imelda Staunton for the final two seasons – but she won’t be passing on any tips.

The former Harry Potter and Vera Drake star was confirmed to be leading the next big The Crown cast change in January, almost a full year before Colman’s final appearance in the recently released fourth season.

Speaking to Radio Times, Colman was asked whether she has given her successor any advice on how best to embody the prestigious role, but she denied any such action.

“I haven’t spoken to Imelda and I wouldn’t dare offer any advice about playing the Queen,” Colman revealed. “Imelda is extraordinary and she’s going to do it all much better than me. I can’t wait to watch what she does.”

Colman’s time in the role has been lauded by critics, earning her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Drama, but she did find it difficult portraying someone so different to herself.

“The Queen is as strong as steel, which I think is extraordinary,” Colman continued. “She’s a superhuman, which is very far removed from me. Staying in her stoic mindset was always a challenge because I’m very emotional and I cry a lot.

“Whenever anyone says anything sad, I burst into tears. If I see a picture of a puppy, I’ll burst into tears. I feel like the Queen might naturally want to do that, but she’s not allowed to, so I wasn’t.”

The Crown season four was another strong showing for Peter Morgan’s drama series, although it recently found itself at the centre of controversy after the UK’s Culture Secretary suggested The Crown should come with a disclaimer declaring it a work of fiction.

Netflix pushed back against the idea, stating it sees “no need” to add such a message to the series, which is among their most popular original shows.

Read the full interview with Olivia Colman in Radio Times magazine. The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.