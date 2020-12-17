Marcella goes undercover in series three’s first-look trailer

ITV has released the first trailer for crime drama Marcella‘s third series, which teases the titular detective’s new identity as she investigates an institutional crime family in Northern Ireland.

Starring Anna Friel, series three follows Marcella, who is working undercover in Belfast as Keira, as she infiltrates the infamous Maguire crime family and tries to outrun her old life.

In the 40-second trailer, we see a now-blonde Marcella (or rather Keira) dig deep into the “untouchable” Belfast crime family, as she begins living with them in order to bring them down.

Hugo Speer returns as Marcella’s undercover handler Frank Young, who is seen in the clip telling the agent that living with the family “breaks every rule”, before she snaps back: “Like using a presumed dead cop to go undercover?”

The trailer also gives a sneak-peak at new cast members Amanda Burton (Silent Witness), who plays Maguire family matriarch Katherine, as well as Bohemian Rhapsody’s Aaron McCusker (Finn Maguire) and The Fall’s Kelly Gough (Stacey Maguire).

The rest of the cast includes Martin McCann (Death & Nightingales), Michael Colgan (X Company), Paul Kennedy (No Offence) and Glen Wallace (The Secret).

The upcoming series, which arrives on ITV in January, began filming in March 2019, with production continuing throughout the spring and summer.

Series three arrived on Netflix for international subscribers back in June, with UK viewers having to wait until the New Year to watch the upcoming season.

Marcella will return to ITV in January 2021. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.